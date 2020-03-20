Can Anti-Malaria Drug Chloroquine Really Help Treat Coronavirus?

There has been a rush of trails, pretrials and preclinical trials, for a host of already existing medicines that may help treat COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus. And we are not even talking about vaccines here.

The drug to receive the most attention, from US President Donal Trump himself, is the anti-malaria drug chloroquine and its derivative hydroxychloroquine. While briefing the press, the US President did a hard-sell, saying,

"A drug called chloroquine, and some people would add to it hydroxychloroquine, now this is a common malaria drug. The nice part is, it's been around for a long time, so we know that if things don't go as planned it's not going to kill anybody. It's shown very very encouraging early results."

He then went on to say the FDA had approved the drug for COVID-19.

"We're going to be able to make that drug available almost immediately, and that's where the FDA has been so great. They've gone through the approval process, it's been approved. And they took it down from many, many months to immediate. So we're going to be able to make that drug available by prescription or states."

There's only one problem. The FDA has only approved the drug for testing.