Jobless Migrants Return to Poor Healthcare Systems

In the days leading to the March 24, 2020 lockdown, Mumbai’s train stations witnessed a surge of migrants attempting to return home. Central Railway Services added 17 special trains to the 47 already scheduled, The Wire reported on March 22, 2020.

While no statistics are available yet on the exodus following the March 24, 2020, lockdown announcement, hundreds of thousands are expected to have tried to take any route available--train, bus, by foot--to return home.