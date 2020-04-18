Obesity or Stigma: What Puts Overweight People at Risk of COVID?

The US’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention advised that “severe obesity” or a body mass index (BMI) of 40 or above puts people at risk of COVID-19 complications.

Obesity is often a risk factor for serious underlying conditions like hypertension, heart disease, diabetes and even certain cancers, according to Mayo Clinic. The CDC adds that severely obese people could also get serious breathing problems like acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), which makes them even more vulnerable to COVID-19 (which is a respiratory disease.)

However, a meta-analysis found that “obesity and morbid obesity are associated with lower mortality in patients with ARDS.”

Another preliminary study from NYU Langone Health of over 4,000 COVID-19 patients found that most patients who were admitted had two factors: they were “older than 65 years and obese.” NYU School of Medicine’s researchers wrote a letter to the editor of the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases which provided anecdotal evidence by doctors that pointed to a link between COVID and obesity - especially among younger patients. A small French study of 124 people found that obesity was present in patients admitted for COVID-19 and those admitted to the ICU.

Furthermore, obesity was shown in the 2009 H1N1 influenza pandemic to cause poor prognosis and death. However, a 2016 study disproved any link and actually proved something startling: thinner people got faster anti-viral treatments. So actually, healthcare stigma and not actual obesity was the real issue.

With all these studies come many caveats: from the research’s limited scope to there not being enough data as yet in the pandemic and more.