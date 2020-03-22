3 COVID-19 Linked Deaths on the Day of 'Janata Curfew'
On Sunday, March 22, when India observed Prime Minister led 'Janata Curfew', 3 COVID-19 linked deaths were reported in the country. All three from different states - Gujarat, Bihar and Maharashtra.
Here's all that we know about the three deaths:
Surat, Gujarat
Gujarat on Sunday, 22 March, reported first death due to coronavirus infection as 67-year-old patient died in Surat, taking India’s death toll to seven, PTI reported quoting officials.
The man, with travel history to Delhi and Jaipur, was admitted to the hospital on March 17 with complications related to kidney and asthma. On March 21, he tested positive for coronavirus as well, they said.
"The man, a coronavirus positive patient, died at a private hospital here on Sunday afternoon," Surat Collector Dhavalkumar Patel confirmed. Seventeen others have tested positive for coronavirus in the state.
Patna, Bihar
A 38-year-old man has passed away in Patna, Bihar due to kidney failure. He has tested positive for COVID-19. The man belonged to Munger and was under treatment at AIIMS, Patna. He had returned from Kolkata two days ago, said Dr Prabhat Kumar Singh from AIIMS in a quote to ANI.
Mumbai, Maharashtra
A 53-year-old male patient was admitted at a private hospital on 19 March. He expired due to COVID-19. He had underlying chronic history of diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease. He developed acute respiratory distress syndrome. This has been confirmed by the Health Ministry.
(This is a developing story and will be updated as we get more details)
(Inputs by PTI, ANI)
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)