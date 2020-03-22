3 COVID-19 Linked Deaths on the Day of 'Janata Curfew'

Gujarat on Sunday, 22 March, reported first death due to coronavirus infection as 67-year-old patient died in Surat, taking India’s death toll to seven, PTI reported quoting officials.

The man, with travel history to Delhi and Jaipur, was admitted to the hospital on March 17 with complications related to kidney and asthma. On March 21, he tested positive for coronavirus as well, they said.

"The man, a coronavirus positive patient, died at a private hospital here on Sunday afternoon," Surat Collector Dhavalkumar Patel confirmed. Seventeen others have tested positive for coronavirus in the state.