COVID-19: 40-Year-Old Woman Dies in Maharashtra

A 40-year-old woman with known history of hypertension has died in Maharashtra. She was admitted at the MGGM hospital on March 28, Saturday, with severe respiratory distress at the time of admission and died on the same day. She had complained of breathlessness and chest pain since last 3-4 days, according to an notice by Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai. Her COVID-19 test came back positive.

As of March 29, 10:30 am, the Union Health Ministry has confirmed 6 deaths in Maharashtra. If confirmed, this will be the 7th fatality in the state.

