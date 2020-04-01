Maharashtra Toll 12 After Death of 2 More COVID-19 Patients

Two more COVID-19 patients died in Maharashtra, taking the state toll to 12, health officials said on Wednesday, 1 April .

One was a 75-year-old man from Mumbai, while the other, a 50-year-old man, died in adjoining Palghar district, the officials said.

"The 75-year-old male patient died here on Tuesday. We are finding details of his travel history and also checking if someone close to him had a travel history, an official said.

The Palghar man had no travel history, he said.