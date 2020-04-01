Maharashtra Toll 12 After Death of 2 More COVID-19 Patients
Two more COVID-19 patients died in Maharashtra, taking the state toll to 12, health officials said on Wednesday, 1 April .
One was a 75-year-old man from Mumbai, while the other, a 50-year-old man, died in adjoining Palghar district, the officials said.
"The 75-year-old male patient died here on Tuesday. We are finding details of his travel history and also checking if someone close to him had a travel history, an official said.
The Palghar man had no travel history, he said.
Maharashtra now has 320 COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths. Thirty nine coronavirus positive patients have been discharged after recovery.
As per health ministry, India tally stands at 1397 cases and 35 deaths as of Tuesday night.
