COVID-19: Pvt Hospital to Pool Test 24000 Workers & In-Patients

A big private hospital chain will be starting screening and COVID-19 testing of 24,000 employees and admitted (and to-be admitted) patients to the hospital as a precautionary measure to contain further spread of the novel coronavirus and ensure these places are safe for workers as well as patients.

A virtual press conference on Wednesday, 15 April was addressed by Abhay Soi, Chairman, Max Healthcare and Dr Sandeep Budhiraja, Group Medical Director.

Over 24,000 healthcare workers, this includes Max Hospitals (18,000), BLK Hospital (3,000) and Nanavati Hospital, Mumbai (3,000) will be tested for COVID-19 over the next few weeks. "Pool testing will be used for the employees, while individual PCR testing will be done for all the patients admitted in the hospital. Once ICMR allows serology testing and kits becoming available, we will use it for further and repeat testing of the staff members," they added.