COVID-19: Drug Remdesivir Shows Promise, But Do We Know Enough?

In an early analysis conducted by researchers on 53 COVID-19 patients who needed respiratory support, it was found that a ‘compassionate’ use of remdesivir resulted in ‘clinical improvement’ in almost 68 percent of the cases.

For the study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, the hospitalised patients received up to a 10-day course of remdesivir, consisting of 200 mg administered intravenously on day 1, followed by 100 mg daily for the remaining 9 days of treatment from January 25 to March 7. Of the 53 patients included in this analysis, 40 (75%) received the full 10-day course of the drug, 10 (19%) received 5 to 9 days of treatment, and 3 (6%) fewer than 5 days of treatment.

Study lead author Jonathan Grein, director of hospital epidemiology at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles was quoted in BloombergQuint as saying, “We cannot draw definitive conclusions from these data, but the observations from this group of hospitalised patients who received remdesivir are hopeful.”

Almost seven clinical trials are underway to better understand the extent to which the medicine can help. China has initiated two studies in early February for patients with moderate and severe symptoms of the disease. Two studies are being conducted by Gilead in areas with a high prevalence of COVID-19 in the United States, Asia and Europe. A randomised global trial, enrolling around 800 people, has also been initiated by the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease on February 21.

Another large scale global study that will be assessing remdevisir is the World Health Organisation’s ‘Solidarity’ trial, along with the Inserm DisCoVeRy trial that recently began in Europe.

Here is a summary of these trials and when the results are expected: