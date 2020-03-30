COVID-19: Dead Patient’s Sample Tests Positive; MP Toll Reaches 3

The samples of a 38-year-old man who died in Ujjain three days ago came out positive for coronavirus on Monday, 30 March an official said.

With this, the death toll due to coronavirus has gone up to three in Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier, a 65-year-old man from Indore and a woman from Ujjain died of coronavirus here.

"We got a report from a lab of Indore-based Government Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College on Monday morning that the 38-year-old man had coronavirus infection," Ujjain's Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Anusuiya Gawli told PTI.