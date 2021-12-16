Mumbai Records Zero COVID-19 Deaths on Wednesday: Report
Buildings of Bollywood actors have been sealed after Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora test positive.
For the 3rd time in almost 22 months, Mumbai recorded zero COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, even as the new variant Omicron continues to cause concern, officials said.
The previous nil deaths were notched on 11 December and 17 October in the city, and for several weeks, fatalities here have been restricted to single digit figures.
However, the city still continues to record the state's highest number of new infections daily - 238 on 15 December, taking the progressive total to 765,934 since the pandemic started in mid-March 2020.
The city has built an impressive recovery rate of 97 percent and an average weekly growth rate of 0.03 percent and doubling rate of 2,514 days.
While no slums or chawls have been sealed for several days now, 15 buildings are currently under the seal to contain the spread of the virus, including those where Bollywood celebs like Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Amrita Arora live.
Meanwhile, Mumbai, - along with Pune district - has reported the highest 12 Omicron cases, while there is one each in other districts like Thane, Palghar, Latur and Nagpur, with the state total standing at 28 infectees till 14 December.
