COVID-19: Odisha Witnesses First Coronavirus Death
First coronavirus case was reported in Odisha on April 7.
First coronavirus case was reported in Odisha on April 7.(Photo: AP)

COVID-19: Odisha Witnesses First Coronavirus Death

PTI
Coronavirus

Odisha reported its first COVID-19 fatality as a 72-year-old man infected with coronavirus died, officials said on Tuesday, April 07.

The man from Jharpada locality in Bhubaneswar was admitted to AIIMS in the Odisha capital on April 4 with complaint of respiratory distress, they said.

The victim had died on Monday and the report confirming that he tested positive for the virus arrived on Tuesday.

The patient who had a history of chronic hypertension died on April 6, the Health and Family Welfare department tweeted, adding contact tracing and containment is going on.

Meanwhile, a fresh COVID-19 positive case was confirmed in Bhubaneswar during the day.

The number of coronavirus cases in the state has gone up to 42, as of Tuesday.

