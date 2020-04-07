COVID-19: Odisha Witnesses First Coronavirus Death
Odisha reported its first COVID-19 fatality as a 72-year-old man infected with coronavirus died, officials said on Tuesday, April 07.
The man from Jharpada locality in Bhubaneswar was admitted to AIIMS in the Odisha capital on April 4 with complaint of respiratory distress, they said.
Loading...
The patient who had a history of chronic hypertension died on April 6, the Health and Family Welfare department tweeted, adding contact tracing and containment is going on.
The number of coronavirus cases in the state has gone up to 42, as of Tuesday.
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by FIT.)
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)