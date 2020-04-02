COVID-19 Patient Dies in Vadodara; Gujrat Toll Rises to 7
A 52-year-old coronavirus patient died in Gujarat's Vadodara district early Thursday, 2 April morning, an official said.
The man was admitted to SSG Hospital in Vadodara on March 19 after he returned from Sri Lanka and tested positive for coronavirus, principal secretary (health) Jayanti Ravi told reporters in Gandhinagar.
With this, the COVID-19 death toll in the state has reached seven, she said.
No new case has been reported in the state in the last 12 hours.
India has recorded total 1965 cases and 50 deaths as of Thursday morning, health ministry said.
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by FIT.)
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)