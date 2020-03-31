Masks Not Always Required For the Public Says Govt & ICMR

The main idea is to wear a mask when the risk of contact or exposure is high, and it is worn to prevent the touching of your hands to your nose or face then.

“We suggest social distancing as a more appropriate method,” said the government.

Agarwal also had a message to the media persons covering COVID-19 press briefs or events who wore masks. “This is not neccesary, please don’t communicate fear and panic by the use of masks.”

Meanwhile, there are various reports from hosptials across the ountry that heathcare workers are running out of essecntial protective equipment like masks.

Agarwal urged the public to use discretion while purchasing and buying masks, saying,