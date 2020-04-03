All About the N95 Masks: How Did They Evolve?

Over the years, the design of N-95 masks underwent many changes, becoming sturdier and more effective. The more N-95 masks are used, the better they become at stopping pathogens, but longer use also makes exhaling hard, which is why experts recommend that they not be used for longer than 8 hours. Through the 70s and 80s, N-95 masks again became more popular for their industrial uses. The 90s saw a rise in drug-resistant TB and a lot of healthcare workers also suffered and the N-95 masks made their way back into healthcare. Today of course, there is a race to produce more masks, as the world tries to fight the Coronavirus pandemic.