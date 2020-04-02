COVID-19 Related Death in Rajasthan; Third Death in the State
A man from Rajasthan's Alwar district, who had tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to the state-run SMS hospital here, died on Thursday, 2 April, an official said.
He had also suffered a brain stroke in the past, Singh added.
Loading...
Further details are awaited.
Officials have maintained that they were suffering from other health issues also.
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by FIT.)
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)