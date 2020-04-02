  • hamburger-icon
COVID-19 Related Death in Rajasthan; Third Death in the State
A man from Rajasthan’s Alwar district, who had tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to the state-run SMS hospital here, died on Thursday, an official said.
A man from Rajasthan's Alwar district, who had tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to the state-run SMS hospital here, died on Thursday, an official said.

PTI
Coronavirus

A man from Rajasthan's Alwar district, who had tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to the state-run SMS hospital here, died on Thursday, 2 April, an official said.

“One person, who had tested positive and was from Alwar, has died.”
Rohit Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Medical and Health

He had also suffered a brain stroke in the past, Singh added.

Further details are awaited.

This is the third coronavirus death in Rajasthan. Earlier two persons suffering from coronavirus had died in Bhilwara district.

Officials have maintained that they were suffering from other health issues also.

(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by FIT.)

