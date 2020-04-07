COVID-19 Reinfections & the Efficiency of ‘Immunity Passports’

Confusion regarding the probability of reinfection gained ground when such cases were reported from China, Japan and South Korea - even though only one case each has been reported from the latter two.

A study from China, for instance, looked at four medical workers in Wuhan who had recovered from the infection. They tested positive thrice consecutively after once having been released from quarantine. None of these patients passed on the infection to others, showing that even if recovered patients carry the virus, they may not be as contagious.

But if reinfection is unlikely (albeit possible), what would explain such cases?

Experts from around the world have theorised multiple alternate explanations for such relatively ‘rare’ cases. These include errors in testing and diagnosis, false negatives, low viral load of the disease post-recovery and early discharge, among others.

Chances of reinfection so soon after contracting the virus for the first time are extremely low because the body does develop antibodies. While we are not sure of how long the immunity lasts, it is highly unlikely that the duration is this little.

Dr Keiji Fukuda, director of Hong Kong University’s School of Public Health told Los Angeles Times, “If you get an infection, your immune system is revved up against that virus. To get reinfected again when you’re in that situation would be quite unusual unless your immune system was not functioning right.”

Another explanation could be that the virus level fell below what the tests could diagnose initially, but it revived later. In such scenarios again, the case is not so much of ‘re-infection’, but only of ‘resurfacing’ of the same virus that had not completely been cleared from the body in the first place.