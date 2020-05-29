In the wake of COVID-19, one prevention method that all countries have commonly adopted is spraying/fumigating disinfectants on streets, roads, walls, and in some cases, humans. As recently as 22 May, 2020 in New Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar area, disinfectants were sprayed on migrants queued up outside a bus to go back home.This happened even after the outrage over disinfectant being sprayed on migrants in Bareilly. Not just this, in several other cities, disinfectants are being sprayed on humans, and now even outside some offices people are being sprayed by these chemicals before entering the building.This raises 2 big concerns-1. Are these chemicals harmful for humans?2. How effective are these chemicals in killing the coronavirus?Let’s find out.On 16 May, 2020 World Health Organisation (WHO) released a document on cleaning and disinfection of environmental surfaces in context of COVID-19. WHO says spraying can be ineffective. In fact it further poses a health risk. WHO does not recommend spraying of disinfectants both indoors and outdoors.It explains, ‘Spraying or fumigation of outdoor spaces, such as streets or marketplaces, is not recommended to kill the COVID-19 virus or other pathogens because disinfectant is inactivated by dirt and debris’.What about human beings? The document clearly states that, 'Spraying individuals with disinfectants IS NOT RECOMMENDED UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES. This could be physically and psychologically harmful and would not reduce an infected person's ability to spread the virus’.What Are These Chemicals? And What Harm Can They Cause?Disinfectants are made of a mixture of chemicals, such as:Chlorine + Sodium Hypochlorite + WaterChlorine + Hypochlorite powder + WaterThe mix can result in eye and skin irritation, breathing problems, nausea and vomiting.Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued a set of guidelines for preparing and using these chemicals indoors and outdoors. According to the guideline, only 1% of sodium hypochlorite should be used in the solution.Before WHO’s guidelines on cleaning and disinfecting of environmental surfaces, came the Health Ministry warning on 18 April, 2020.This was shortly after disinfecting of migrant labourers in Bareilly caused outrage.The advisory read, ‘Spraying an individual or group with chemical disinfectants is physically and psychologically harmful. Even if a person is potentially exposed with the COVID-19 virus spraying the external part of the body does not kill the virus that has entered the body. There NO scientific evidence to suggest that they are effective even in disinfecting the outer clothing/body in an effective manner’.So, if you see it happening around, if you see those tunnels or the guard outside your office threatening to spray you, tell them to stop.Wear your mask, maintain physical distancing and wash your hands!(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)