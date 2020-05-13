Why COVID-19 Cases Are Rising Steeply in Tamil Nadu

With 716 cases of COVID-19 on 12 May and almost 800 cases the previous day, Tamil Nadu has now overtaken Delhi as the state with the third most number of cases in the country. The state has 8,718 positive cases, of which 5,848 are males, 2,867 are females and 3 are transgenders.

‘Highest single day spike’- has been the words used to describe the rise in cases for every single day for the past two weeks. This sharp rise can be attributed to the number of infections in the Koyambedu market cluster, which has contributed to more than 2,000 cases so far.

In comparison, the Tablighi Jamaat cluster in the state, which had been the source of major headlines stands at 1,350, with 631 primary contacts infecting 719 close contacts.The other key sources of infections are those who have returned from foreign countries and other states, with 715 such persons infecting 2,464.

Chennai accounts for 4,882 cases which is more than half the number of cases in the entire state. FIT has done a deep-dive to understand why the state government couldn’t preempt this super spreader and if the state’s strategy to increase testing in the past fortnight has helped contain the spread.