COVID-19 Testing: How To Perform Rapid Antigen Testing on Kids

In younger kids, you can have them sitting on your lap with their head resting on the fold of your elbow.

The swabbing hand holds the swab like a pencil, with the rest of your hand or little finger on their cheek, upper lip or chin, as if you’re about to draw a moustache on their face. This will help stabilise the swab in case the child suddenly moves or sneezes.

They key is to aim the swab low (flat against the bottom of the nasal passage) in the nose and go in slow.

Many people have a crooked nasal septum, which is the wall dividing the left and right of the nose, meaning there may be more room on one side of the nose than the other. There’s also much more room lower down the nose, and going too high and too fast will cause discomfort.