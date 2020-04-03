COVID-19 Testing: Why Private Labs in India Are Struggling

Private labs need to buy the testing kits from diagnostic firms that are either certified by the US FDA, the European CE (after due intimation to the DCGI and the health ministry), or by any of the four designated evaluation centres in India. The details of the internationally approved companies are not yet available in the public domain. The only publicly known options are the five manufacturers (as on 2 April) who have been approved by the NIV to supply the kits to these labs.

Most private labs, however, are scared that they may run out of the testing kits and supplies.

Dr Arjun Dang, CEO of Dr Dangs Lab: “Only five companies are authorised to supply kits to private labs. It has been fine so far, but a short supply of kits is a major concern. There is also no clarity regarding bulk orders. The availability of kits has been promised, but we are only getting a limited supply daily. We have been conducting many tests every day, and can ramp it up based on the number of kits we get. The shortage of PPEs has also led to a surge in pricing. We have reached out to the government who is helping us and we are hoping for a good response.”

Aishwarya Vasudevan, Group COO of Neuberg Diagnostics: “Right now, our labs are testing around 3000 samples a day. There can definitely be a shortage of kits and PPEs in the future. A major reason for this is the lockdown because it is difficult to get supplies from even within the country. There is a limited number of PPEs available per person, but the people coming in for tests are not limited. India needs to behave like one unit for us to help each other out right now.”

Arindam Haldar, CEO, SRL Diagnostics: “We have a high number of RT PCR machines installed across our systems. Our immediate capacity is to do about 1000 tests a day which can be significantly scaled up 2 to 3 fold if the need arises. The demand for testing kits and PPEs far outweigh supply at this stage – though I believe the same will get normalized in coming weeks. We are not been able to extend our home collection services effectively due to shortage in PPE.”

Dr. A. Velumani, Managing Director at Thyrocare, another private lab approved by ICMR, tweeted on 31 March, “Absolute paucity of PCR #COVID kits. Scarcity for PPE too. Daily Limited quantities rationed. All do not get daily.”