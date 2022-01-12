Omicron or Delta: Which COVID Variant Is Causing the Third Wave in India?

However, Menon disagreed, saying: "Because Omicron is much more transmissible than Delta, it has effectively displaced Delta while spreading. Delta was largely on the decline in the country anyway, so this was not a surprise."

Further, the health experts said the surge in cases may also be reinfections, or breakthrough infections as seen in other countries.

A recent study showed that the risk of reinfection with Omicron is 5.4 times greater than Delta.