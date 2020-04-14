COVID-19 Transmission From Mother to Baby Possible: ICMR

A new set of guidelines by the Indian Council of Medical Research has said that it may be possible for pregnant mothers to pass on the virus to their newborn

In their advisory titled The Guidance for Management of Pregnant Women in COVID-19 Pandemic, released on Monday, 13 April, the ICMR also expanded on protective measures for hospital staff - including the use of PPEs for all healthcare workers present in the delivery room.

Previous studies and research from experts, including this interview with Karen Kotloff of the University of Maryland School of Medicine on 30 March, revealed that much was still unknown about the virus - although, at this time, there was no indication that it could pass on in pregnancy.