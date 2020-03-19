  • hamburger-icon
COVID-19 Recoveries: Two in Karnataka Bounce Back
A medic conducts screening of a patient in the wake for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, at an OPD of a hospital in Prayagraj (Allahabad), Tuesday, March 17, 2020.(Photo: PTI)

FIT
Coronavirus

On Thursday, 19 March, Karnataka Minister K Sudhakar announced that two people who tested positive in Karnataka have completely recovered and will be discharged from the hospital tomorrow.

One of the patients who recovered is a 47-year-old female who was the primary contact (and wife) of the first-ever case in Karnataka - the 46-year-old male who had returned from the United States.

The second recovery was of the fifth patient to be infected with COVID-19 in the state. He is from Mumbai and was working in Bangalore. He went on honeymoon to Greece on 23 February, returned to Mumbai on 6 March and subsequently came to Bangalore on 8 March.

This brings the total recovered cases up to 15, out of a total of 167 cases in India so far.

Meanwhile, there was 1 more death reported today in Punjab, bringing the total up to 4 deaths in India.

According to the World Health Organisation, the novel coronavirus has killed over 8,000 people globally and infected more than two lakh.

