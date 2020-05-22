As the search for a vaccine rages on across the world, the University of Oxford has raced ahead - on track with their initial announcement of having a vaccine ready by September 2020.In April, they had already started their clinical trials on human subjects with 1,000 people. Now, they are moving onto phase two with trials to be done on children and older adults, reports the BBC.Children from the ages of 5-12, adults over 70, and those aged 59-69 will be part of the new testing pool.This phase of research can take up to six months, as more people are added and the trial expands. According to the researchers, they will be conducting trials at various sites across the United Kingdom.FAQs: ‘What Are My Chances of Catching COVID-19 on a Plane?’The article reports that the vaccine seemed to have positive results when it was tried out on monkeys - although a peer reviewed study on BioRxiv preprint was not as optimistic and said it was only partially effective.The authors presented evidence to the effect that, although the vaccine did not protect the animals from infection, it did moderate the disease’s effects.The UK government also did not guarantee that the September deadline was a sure shot - and most experts argue that a safe, efficient vaccine can take anywhere from one and a half to two years.COVID-19: Why We Need to be Skeptical About Early Vaccine Claims (With inputs from the BBC. )(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)