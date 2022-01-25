“Dangerous To Assume That Omicron Will Be the Last Variant”: WHO

"It is dangerous to assume that Omicron will be the last variant, or that we are in the endgame.

"On the contrary, globally the conditions are ideal for more variants to emerge," Ghebreyesus said, adding that the world cannot "gamble on a virus whose evolution we cannot control or predict."

He noted that the world must learn to live with it, which doesn't "mean that we give this virus a free ride".

"We will need to learn to manage it through a sustained and integrated system for acute respiratory diseases, which will provide a platform for preparedness for future pandemics."

He said to change the course of the pandemic, it is essential to achieve the target to vaccinate 70 percent of the population of every country.