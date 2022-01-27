Don't Count on COVID-19 Leaving Anytime Soon: Mayo Clinic Experts

Even as many countries are seeing a peak in COVID cases and some experts predicting the end of pandemic, an epidemiologist at Mayo Clinic in the US claimed that the infectious virus will remain around until the next century.

According to Gregory Poland, epidemiologist for the Mayo Clinic and editor-in-chief of the scientific journal 'Vaccine', the virus could be affecting humans for the next century, countering what some worldwide global health experts are saying, the Daily Mail reported.

"We are not yet at any stage where we could predict endemicity. We're not going to eradicate it," Poland was quoted as saying.