  • hamburger-icon
FIT explains ‘super-spreading’ and what it means for the COVID-19 pandemic.
FIT explains ‘super-spreading’ and what it means for the COVID-19 pandemic.(Photo: iStock/altered by FIT)
  • 1. What Is a Super-Spreader?
  • 2. Super-Spreaders of the Novel Coronavirus
  • 3. What Makes a Super-Spreader?
  • 4. Super-Spreaders in Previous Outbreaks
  • 5. The Lesson
FIT explains ‘super-spreading’ and what it means for the COVID-19 pandemic.
Explained
in 5 cards
COVID-19 | What Makes Someone a ‘Super-Spreader’ of Coronavirus?
Saakhi Chadha
Coronavirus

A common objective unites the world at present - containing the spread of the novel coronavirus and bringing life back to normal.

The process involves information dissemination to the general public, measures to enforce social distancing, and precautions to be taken by people. An important aspect is also to identify patterns and map how the COVID-19 disease is spreading, in order to know just where interventions can be made to halt it.

A term that is being used in the transmission analysis of the virus is ‘super-spreader’. FIT explains the term and what it means for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read : Is ‘Herd Immunity’ Really an Effective Strategy Against COVID-19?

Loading...
EXPLAINED
in 5 cards

COVID-19 | What Makes Someone a ‘Super-Spreader’ of Coronavirus?

  1. What Is a Super-Spreader?
  2. Super-Spreaders of the Novel Coronavirus
  3. What Makes a Super-Spreader?
  4. Super-Spreaders in Previous Outbreaks
  5. The Lesson
+More
    PreviousNext

    Follow our Coronavirus section for more stories.

    Loading...