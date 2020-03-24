COVID-19 | What Makes Someone a ‘Super-Spreader’ of Coronavirus?

A common objective unites the world at present - containing the spread of the novel coronavirus and bringing life back to normal.

The process involves information dissemination to the general public, measures to enforce social distancing, and precautions to be taken by people. An important aspect is also to identify patterns and map how the COVID-19 disease is spreading, in order to know just where interventions can be made to halt it.

A term that is being used in the transmission analysis of the virus is ‘super-spreader’. FIT explains the term and what it means for the COVID-19 pandemic.