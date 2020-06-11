On Thursday, 11 June, Delhi’s civic body, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), announced the number of funerals that have taken place for COVID-19 patients.“From March till 10th June, in all 3 Municipal Corporations of Delhi, there have been around 2,098 COVID-19 death cases for which funerals have been held.”Jai Prakash, Chairperson, Standing Committee, North Delhi Municipal Corporation said to ANIHowever, according to data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare based on figures by the Delhi government, the number of COVID-19 deaths in Delhi so far have been 984.How is MCD’s count almost double?The Health Ministry addressed this discrepancy between the Dehi government and the BJP-led MCD saying, “Country-wide death report is compiled based on States' data. If states take a day or two more in conducting 'death audit' and a change in numbers arises due to it, then, in next 2-3 days numbers are accounted for,” reported ANI.Why Are Hospitals Insisting on Testing All Patients for COVID-19?The MCD report has divided the numbers from each of their three divisions. SDMC (South), NDMC (North) and EDMC (East) have reported 1080, 976, and 42 cremations of Covid-19 patients respectively.Delhi has a total of 32,810 cases, including 984 deaths and 12,245 recoveries. Both Mumbai and Delhi witnessed a spike of more than 1,500 cases in the last 24 hours.Since 1 June, positive cases have been rising at a rate of 5% in Delhi. It is the third-hardest hit state in India after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.From the COVID Frontlines: When An Agitated Patient Confronts You(With inputs from ANI)