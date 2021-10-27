Third COVID Wave No More? Data Says Don’t Go Lax in Festival Season

India's overall daily COVID cases are on the decline. In fact, 26 October saw the country report the lowest single day COVID cases in almost a year.

Offices are opening up, schools are abuzz with life again, and everything seems to be swiftly falling back into 'normalcy'.

But, are we letting our guards down too soon?

Have we successfully dodged the third wave, or, with the festive season around the corner, are we on the cusp of yet another upward spike?

FIT looks at the data. This is where we are, and where we're headed.