COVID Patient Off Ventilator Support Post Getting Plasma Treatment

In positive news, a patient on the experimental plasma therapy has shown promising results and has been weaned off from ventilator support.

Delhi’s Max Hospital gave a 49-year-old male COVID-19 patient plasma treatment on compassionate grounds, according to the hospital Press release.

Convalescent plasma treatment is an experimental procedure for coronavirus patients. In this, antibodies from the blood of patients who have recovered from coronavirus are used to treat severely infected COVID-19 patients.

The patient received the treatment on 14 April and was off ventilator support by 18 April.

Max Hospital’s Medical Director, Dr Sandeep Budhiraja was careful not to attribute his recovery to plasma treatment alone, saying,