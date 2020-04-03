Curious Case of K’taka Infant; Only Person in Family with COVID-19

Of the nine cases of COVID-19 that have been reported from the Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka so far, the case of the ten-month old infant is by far, the most interesting.

On 27 March, a baby in Sajipanadu village of Bantwal was reported as having tested positive for coronavirus, after displaying symptoms of fever and respiratory illness. Of the family members, the child’s mother and grandmother, its primary contacts, have tested negative after early tests were done. Ramachandra Bayari, District Health and Family Welfare Officer told The Quint, that the remaining 13 members of the child’s family had been asymptomatic and kept in quarantine and self-isolation.

“The baby is stable and healthy and recovering. 14 days of quarantine of the child will be complete on 5 April. We will conduct tests on the 14th and 15th day, and discharge the child if the test comes negative. For the remaining family members, so far they are fine, we will conduct a test for them on the 12th day of quarantine, and depending on the result, discharge them from quarantine,” he said.