Deceased Madhya Pradesh Man Tested Positive for COVID-19

A 54-year-old man, who died three days ago here in Madhya Pradesh, has tested positive for coronavirus, said an official on Monday, 6 April.

With this, the number of people who have succumbed to COVID-19 has risen to 15 in Madhya Pradesh, where Indore is the worst coronavirus-affected city, accounting for 10 deaths.

An official of Indore's government-run Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Medical College said the 54-year-old man was admitted to a private hospital here on April 1 with complaints of breathlessness, cough and fever.