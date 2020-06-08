"I kept requesting the doctors with folded hands to check him once. He was having trouble breathing. But it took ten minutes for the doctor to even get up. Before we knew it, it was all over."As Delhi opens, the number of coronavirus patients have steadily gone up. Since 1 June, positive cases have been rising at a rate of 5% in Delhi.Delhi is the third-hardest hit state in India after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. But is it prepared?Amarpreet’s father’s death due to COVID-19 has stirred many questions.Amarpreet did all that she could to save her father’s life. But she alleges they were let down first by Gangaram Hospital and then by the Delhi govt run LNJP.On 4 June, she tweeted, “My dad is running high fever. We need to shift him to hospital. I am standing outside LNJP Delhi and they are not taking him in. He is having corona, high fever and breathing problem. He won't survive without help. Pls help.”Barely an hour later, she tweeted,“He is no more. The govt failed us.”We spoke to her brother Satvinder and another Delhi resident, who had to run around trying to get a bed and a COVID test done.Delhi: Lockdown Relaxation May Have Contributed to COVID-19 Cases(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)