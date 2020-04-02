Delhi Sees 141 New Cases; Highest Spike in a Single Day
The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Delhi saw the highest-single day spike on 2 April. With 141 new cases, the total has now risen to 293, says the Delhi government in its health bulletin released today.
Details about the contact or travel status of all the cases have been provided as follows.182 positive cases were reported from Markaz Nizamuddin.
COVID-19 Hospital & Lab Status in Delhi
Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital has seen the maximum number of admissions and positive cases, followed by Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital. A total of 27 positive patients have been admitted in private hospitals.
Labs, both private as well as government, have received a total of 2745 reports for the status of patients, and still await results for 375 people.
The government has also shared details regarding equipment and logistics available across COVID-19 hospitals and DGHS. There is an availability of 243 ventilators, 3261 PPE kits, 463450 N95 masks and 20566 sanitizers.
In an earlier article, FIT had discussed India’s preparedness with respect to the overall availability of these essential fields for our frontline medics.
Quarantine Facilities
Additionally, a total of 43797 individuals have home quarantined, including those who had traveled and others who were contacts. of suspected or confirmed cases. Around 3975 among the latter and 19414 among the former have completed their 14 days.
