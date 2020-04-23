'Can’t Afford COVID-19 Tests Regularly,' Dialysis Patients Worried

The notice further adds that a second alternative for patients with COVID-19 requiring dialysis can be government hospitals like Kastuba Hospital, KEM Hospital, Saifee Hospital, Seven Hills Hospital and Nanavati Hospital.

The BMC’s directive comes after two dialysis patients from Millat Hospital in Jogeshwari tested positive for COVID-19 in the first week of April, forcing the hospital to be shut down for a few days.

While the BMC notice talks about screening and not testing of patients, several hospitals have taken to demanding that dialysis patients produce test results that indicate they are COVID free, before being allowed in for the life saving treatment.

This has left patients, already dealing with a debilitating disease, in a fix.

For most patients, spending Rs 4,500 multiple times a month for the COVID-19 test before undergoing dialysis, is not an option. 61-year-old Sadruddin Khan’s son wrote to CM Uddhav Thackeray on social media, seeking help urgently. Sadruddin, who undergoes dialysis at Masina Hospital is South Bombay, has allegedly been asked to produce COVID-19 test results every 10 days. With no source of income for two months now, his family is worried that they can’t afford this test thrice a month as Sadruddin undergoes dialysis thrice a week.