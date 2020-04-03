Discuss, Engage & Reassure: UNICEF on Parenting Amid COVID-19

Amid all the noise around COVID-19, it is quite natural for children to feel confused and anxious. With the lockdown imposed in many parts of the world, children are unable to go to school, their friends' house and for outdoor activities - this makes them even more vulnerable to sadness.

If your children are spending a lot of time watching television in this free time, there are great chances that they would have many questions around coronavirus and its larger implications on their day-to-day life in the coming months.

The United Nations Children's Fund or UNICEF, a United Nations agency responsible for providing humanitarian and developmental aid to children says that having open supportive discussions with your children can help them cope with uneasy emotions in these testing times.