COVID-19: DNA Sequencing Might Save Lives Amid Coronavirus Spread

Here we can draw on an unexpected source of inspiration: we can use a method called “genomic prediction”, which has been used successfully for decades by plant and animal breeders, but is seldom used in medicine. It enables the prediction of complex traits from whole-genome sequences, even when we do not understand what any of the genes are doing.

With this approach, we do not need to spend several years working out what exactly is going on. We can construct a score from a person’s whole-genome sequence that predicts their susceptibility. These scores could be obtained at the cost of (we estimate) only a few hundred pounds per person.