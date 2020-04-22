‘Didn’t Deserve This End:’ Give Frontline Workers Dignity in Death

On 19 April, 55-year-old neurosurgeon, Dr Simon Hercules, also the MD of New Hope Hospital in Chennai, passed away after contracting coronavirus from the patients he was caring for.

At around 9pm, his family and fellow doctors, accompanied by officials from Chennai's municipal corporation, were on their way to a burial ground when they were diverted to a second place.

When they approached the burial ground at TP Chathram, over 50-60 people surrounded them. Sticks and stones were thrown at those already grieving the death of their father, their colleague, their friend and a frontline worker essential to the fight against COVID-19.

‘He didn’t deserve this end.’ said Dr Pradeep, a friend and a colleague, who had to dig a spot with the help of two ward boys and a policeman to bury his friend.

Unfortunately, this wasn't an aberration.