This is How a PPE or Personal Protective Equipment Kit Works

To ensure the safety of healthcare workers, the PPE or Personal Protective Equipment Kit plays a critical role. In Europe and the US thousands of doctors and nurses are already infected, many have died. In India 60 healthcare professionals in Delhi and 195 in Mumbai have tested positive so far.So, what exactly makes up a PPE kit?

Doctors from AIIMS, Patna, which is a COVID-19 hospital, gave us an exclusive demo of a PPE kit and how to wear it.