This is How a PPE or Personal Protective Equipment Kit Works
To ensure the safety of healthcare workers, the PPE or Personal Protective Equipment Kit plays a critical role. In Europe and the US thousands of doctors and nurses are already infected, many have died. In India 60 healthcare professionals in Delhi and 195 in Mumbai have tested positive so far.So, what exactly makes up a PPE kit?
Doctors from AIIMS, Patna, which is a COVID-19 hospital, gave us an exclusive demo of a PPE kit and how to wear it.
So, What Makes Up the PPE Kit?
Goggles
N-95 Mask
Gloves
Hooded Cap
Shoe Covers
Towel
Gown
There are certain precautions and protocols that needs to be followed while donning and doffing the PPE. The usage of the kit is rationed in most hospitals, a strict count is kept on how many are being used and who is using them. Once the kit is issued the doctors need to take a dedicated passage and elevator to reach a sanitised area to wear the PPE.
