Does India Need to Shutdown Under COVID-19? Experts Weigh In

Shehlaja Chandra, Former health secretary at Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and former Delhi chief secretary

Experience of public health, knowing how the country is administered and common-sense are today needed more than ever. Following the trajectory of countries like Hong Kong, Singapore and Taiwan which seem to have managed the spread of Covid-19 well needs to be analysed. How did they do it? At a National level India has already done two out of three things – long ago.

(1) They reduced the arrival of new cases into the community through travel restrictions. India did that early on and after cancelling foreign visas also put an embargo on Indian passport holders returning from EU and some other countries.

(2) These countries prevented possible transmission between known cases (suspected or in quarantine) which has been adopted here too.

(3) To guard against silent transmission in the community contact between individuals through encouraging self-isolation and community distancing. Some cities starting with Delhi, have closed clubs, restaurants, cinemas and schools but it is far from uniform. It is not easy e.g. to shut down public transport. The most extreme case is of more than 8 million people travelling on Mumbai’s suburban trains. Even if the trains are staggered, distancing of tens of thousands that travel next to each other in a congested space cannot be overcome.