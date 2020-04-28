Doubts Over Antibody Tests From China: Here's What We Know So Far

In order to ramp up the number of COVID-19 tests, India, like many other countries has been trying to advance the usage of rapid antibody tests - surveillance tests that can indicate if someone has contracted coronavirus in the past, as reported by FIT earlier.

These tests indicate how far and wide an infection has spread and are called rapid tests because the result comes back within 20-30 mins. It is important to note that these are not diagnostic tests.

In order to boost the capacity, India imported 5 lakh test kits from two Chinese companies, which were further distributed to various states.

But all that came to a grinding halt on 28 April.

On Monday, the apex body dealing with India's COVID-19 strategy, the Indian Council of Medical Research asked the states and union territories to stop using the rapid antibody COVID-19 testing kits procured from China due to "wide variation" in their performance and also maintained that not a single rupee will be lost as payments were not made to the Chinese suppliers of the equipment.

Now, Congress is calling the whole mess a "scam," antibody testing has slowed down, and senior Congress Leader, Shashi Tharoor is asking a pertinent question. "Why did the government waste money on these kits when other countries had already complained of its accuracy and India has many options at home."

Here's what's happened: