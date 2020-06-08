'Most private hospitals are borrowing money to stay afloat.''Government hospitals don't have enough staff of their own to run hospitals. How will nationalising work?' With the start of 'Unlock 1' phase, Dr Naresh Trehan, chairman and managing director of Medanta-The Medicity talks about opening up hospitals for elective surgeries, safeguarding patients and the role private hospitals are playing in managing the COVID pandemic. He also took on questions on pricing in private hospitals, lack of beds, COVID testing for all and requisitioning of hospitals for COVID care. Listen in.