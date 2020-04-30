Conflicting Evidence on Remdesivir For COVID-19: What We Know

On Wednesday, 29 April, details on two different trials were shared to show that the drug could improve outcomes in patients - especially if administered early.

Preliminary results from a trial by NIAD found that people who received the drug recovered almost 31 percent more quickly than those who did not take it. The difference in the mortality rate was lower: 8 percent among the former and 11.6 percent for the latter, but this result was not ‘statistically significant’.

The results are yet to be published and analyzed further. But NIAD Director, Dr Fauci, said that the early information had to be shared. “Whenever you have clear cut evidence that a drug works, you have an ethical obligation to immediately let the people know who are in the placebo group, so they could have access,” the Financial Times quotes him as saying. He also told reporters that although remdesivir was not a ‘knockout’, he was still ‘very optimistic’.

The second trial conducted on 397 patients was by Gilead itself, which demonstrated that hospitalised patients (with severe manifestations of the disease) receiving a 10-day treatment course of remdesivir achieved similar improvement in clinical status compared with those taking a 5-day treatment course. It also found that an earlier administration of the drug within 10 days of symptom showed better results compared to those treated later.

Due to the lack of a placebo control in this trial, any concrete conclusions from it become difficult to reach. A control group study would provide a clearer picture to compare people who don’t receive remdesivir to those who do, throwing light on the drug’s efficiency.

In an earlier article for FIT, Dr Shahid Jameel, a well-known virologist and CEO of Welcome Trust had said,