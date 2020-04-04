Elderly Couple Dies of Suicide Over COVID-19 Fears
An elderly couple allegedly died by suicide here on Friday, 3 April, over fears of getting infected by the novel coronavirus, police said.
The bodies of Balwinder Singh (57) and his wife Gurjinder Kaur (55) were found at their home in Sathiala village, they said.
The DSP said as per preliminary examination, they showed no symptoms of coronavirus.
Police, along with health officials, were investigating the matter, he added.
In Punjab, there are 53 confirmed cases of coronavirus -- 19 in Nawanshahr, 12 in Mohali, seven in Hoshiarpur, five each in Jalandhar and Amritsar, four in Ludhiana and one in Patiala.
