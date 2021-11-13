Europe Reports Highest Weekly COVID Cases Ever: WHO

Europe has reported almost two million new COVID-19 infections last week, the largest weekly case count in the continent since the start of the pandemic early last year, the World Health Organization (WHO) said.

There were also almost 27,000 coronavirus-related deaths in Europe, more than half of all the COVID fatalities in the world last week, Xinhua news agency quoted WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus as saying at a press briefing here on Friday.