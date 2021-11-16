Europe to Launch New Curbs to Counter COVID-19 Surge: Report

The isolation measures will be in force for an initial period of 10 days, but Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said the provinces could set even stricter rules if they wished.

The Austrian government is also considering the introduction of a nationwide curfew at night.

Meanwhile, Romania made it obligatory to wear masks in all public places and had already reintroduced a night curfew for unvaccinated people for a period of 30 days as of 25 October