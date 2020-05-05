Experts Say Coronavirus Vaccine Not a Guarantee, Could Take Years

As the world races to develop a vaccine for COVID-19, experts have been careful in projecting a particular time limit for when we might have one.

This is because vaccine development is a long, painstaking process which involves several steps and trials; with a very real possibility of failure in any one of these stages. We have seen this happening for many other diseases such as HIV, dengue, SARS, among others.

Dr David Nabarro, a professor of global health at Imperial College London, and a special envoy to the World Health Organisation (WHO) told CNN,