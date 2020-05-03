What Explains India’s Low COVID-19 Death Rate?

This is simply because of the lack of testing globally. Some countries are indeed doing much better. India, however, has one of the lowest numbers of testing. The US test rate as of 1 May is 19,311 per million population, UK (13, 286), Italy (32, 735), Spain (31, 126) and India (654) according to the data collected by Statista.

Only around 3.5-4% percent of those who India tests yield into positive cases which again is lower than the US, UK, Italy and Spain.

Unless, we don't test more - both PCR and antibody tests - we will not know the severity of death rate.

A recent Financial Times analysis of 14 countries found that the fatality rate may have been 60 percent higher than the number reported.

Reasons Why India's CFR Could Be an Underestimation