Explained: Infectious Dose And Viral Load Of COVID-19

Intuitively it might make sense to say the more virus, the worse the disease. But in reality the situation is more complicated.

In the case of the original SARS or influenza, whether a person develops mild symptoms or pneumonia depends not only on how much virus is in their lungs, but also on their immune response and their overall health.

Right now it is unclear whether the SARS-CoV-2 viral load can tell us who will get severe pneumonia. Two studies in The Lancet reported people who develop more severe pneumonia tend to have, on average, higher viral loads when they are first admitted to the hospital.