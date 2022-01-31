Omicron Subtype BA.2: What to Know About the Speeding ‘Stealth’ Variant

Although Omicron seems to have already peaked in many countries including India, data from genome sequencing suggests Omicron's cousin, a new subvariant may be taking over the baton.

The subvariant, BA.2, has already put health authorities in India, Denmark and the UK on alert, and more countries are expected to follow suit.

It's too soon to let our guards down just yet, but at the same time, before we start panicking, let's look at what we know about the Omicron subvariant, BA.2.

Is it more transmissible than Omicron?

Can it circumvent vaccine protection more efficiently?

Can it cause more severe illness than previous variants?